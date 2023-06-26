Every longhouse should be equipped with fire extinguishers, suggests Tamin rep

SIBU (June 26): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang has suggested that every longhouse should be equipped with fire extinguishers as a safety measure to prevent fire incidents.

According to him, fire cases involving longhouses are now at a worrying level.

“Longhouse residents should look seriously into cases involving longhouse fires that have been happening lately,” he said when officiating at the ‘Ngiling Bidai’ (closing of Gawai Dayak celebration) held at Rumah Lawrence Radin at Pasai Bon here on Saturday.

During the event, Gira also urged the government to create three community leader posts for Pasai Siong/Jalan Oya, Sibu Jaya and Sentosa areas.

“This is to facilitate the administration between the government and the people, especially on matters related to the welfare of the local people,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Tuai Rumah Lawrence commended Gira for always being aware of the government’s policies and agenda as well as always helping and reaching out to the people especially those under Siong polling district.

“Gira should continue to be given the mandate because he often brings about change in the Tamin area.

“I am also grateful to him for allocating RM10,000 for our longhouse and another RM5,000 for the Women’s Bureau,” he said.

At the same event, Gira presented minor rural project grants totalling RM218,000 to eight non-governmental organisations.

Among those present were Selangau district officer Inting Nyami, representative of Sibu district officer Cynthia Ong, Penghulu Surang Takin, Penghulu Julia Awal, Penghulu Christopher Chat and Penghulu Thomas Jawa.