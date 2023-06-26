Fatimah: 94,781 Endowment Fund Sarawak accounts opened as of May 31, 2023

SARIKEI (June 26): A total of 94,781 Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) accounts have been opened as of May 31 this year, involving an allocation of RM94,781 million, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the EFS is one of initiatives of the Sarawak government with a grant of RM1,000 in the form of trust savings for every birth of a Sarawakian child regardless of race, religion and socio-economic status, implemented since Jan 2019.

“EFS aims to help Sarawak’s children to prepare for further studies, start a career or start a small business capital,” she told reporters during the handing over of EFS and Maternity Assistance and visit to the maternity ward at Sarikei Hospital today.

As for maternity assistance, she said a total of 48,278 mothers had received a one-off assistance of RM450 as of May 31, this year.

Fatimah noted that a total of 38,808 mothers had received a one-off assistance of RM450 as of November last year, involving an expenditure of RM21.92 million.

“The maternity assistance which was introduced in 2020 is one of the initiatives of the Sarawak government for every ‘K’ status mother or wife of a ‘K’ status Malaysian identification card holder who gives birth to a child, to help the mother’s needs after giving birth,” she said.

According to Fatimah, those wanting to apply for EFS can do so via online or manually at all 52 branches of the National Registration Department (JPN) in the state for Sarawak applicants.

As for the maternity assistance, she said manual application can be done at any divisional or district Welfare Office, district office, Sarawak JPN or Maternity Support office or at the Baitul Makmur Building 2 (for Kuching only).

For online application, visit https://isarawakcare.sarawak.gov.my for more information.

In an unrelated matter, Fatimah described the action of a teacher who protected the children under her care from the suspect who ran amok at Tabika Kemas here recently as “something very brave”.

“We thank the teacher who was willing to risk her own life to protect the students from the unexpected threats,” she said, adding that a recognition would be given to the teacher for her sacrifice.

In the June 13 incident, the 36-year old teacher was injured after confronting the 17-year-old teenager who ran amok in the kindergarten premises.

It was understood that the suspect, who was under the influence of drugs at the time, had climbed over the fence before entering the premises.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Deputy Minister of Community Wellbeing Development Mohammad Razi Sitam, Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Permanent Secretary Noriah Ahmad and Sarikei Hospital director Mohamad Ng Siah Huat.