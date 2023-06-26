Fatimah: Tanjung Manis kindergarten case a ‘wakeup call’ on staying vigilant

SARIKEI (June 26): The incident of a teen running amok in a kindergarten in Kampung Rajang on June 13 is a wakeup call for everyone that bad things can happen in a peaceful environment, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said nobody expected the incident to occur but it still did.

“Now we have to get out of our comfort zone – we cannot assume that in a rural area, which is so peaceful, is also violence-free.

“This is a wakeup call on how we can improve the safety aspects inside and outside of the premises and one thing for sure is to fight drug abuse,” she said after a visit to Tabika Kemas Kampung Rajang (A) in Tanjung Manis where the incident occurred.

The suspect was believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Fatimah said that fortunately, all nine children in the premises were unhurt thanks to the bravery of their teacher who protected them from being harmed by the suspect and said further that the visit was also an opportunity for her to meet the teacher.

“The female teacher sustained injuries after fighting off the suspect to avoid him from getting close to the children. The teacher is still traumatised every time she recalls the incident,” she said.

Fatimah said she was amazed by the teacher’s courage and how she did not even think of her own safety – the teacher herself had only recently given birth.

“The first thing that crossed her mind after the suspect entered the premises was to avoid him from endangering the children, and it was her top priority.

“This is the courage we should emulate and that should be recognised. This is in line with our desire to see our teachers who are very responsible at the nursery and preschool levels,” she said.

Fatimah added that this sort of incident was also evidence of the dangers of drug abuse.

“When the person is under the influence of drugs, they lose judgement and sanity and will contribute to social problems.

“Drug abuse is related to social wellbeing and community safety. All government agencies, the community and grassroots leaders must tackle this issue seriously and in an integrated manner,” she said.

When asked on how the ministry will ensure no similar incidents occur in the future, Fatimah said this was an unexpected incident.

“There is a proper procedure used to ensure the safety of all people, especially children in the premises. This includes ensuring the premises complies with the safety aspects from technical agencies, screening their personnel to ensure they have no previous criminal records and some premises in town also install CCTVs,” she said.