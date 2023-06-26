Hajiji cries when reminiscing his political career

PENAMPANG (June 26): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor became emotional when reminiscing his involvement in politics that began in Sabah National Organisation (Usno) in 1990 when he was handpicked by then Usno President, the late Tun Mustapha Datu Harun, to stand in Sulaman.

“I was in the civil service and I would have never thought of becoming a politician what with Usno being in the opposition then. I knew it was not easy to be an opposition assemblyman but after pondering for a couple of weeks I accepted and won,” he said at the opening of the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) headquarters at Wisma Usno in Donggongon Avenue here on Monday night.

He attributed his win to Usno’s struggle, which is close to the heart of the people.

“It was where my political struggle started. That is why I did not hesitate when invited by Tan Sri Pandikar to officiate at the opening of Wisma Usno tonight. I came because I remember and respect all that Usno has done for me,” he said.

Hajiji who is the Sulaman assemblyman, also said it is crucial for the people to be united so that Sabah can become strong without having to rely on other political giants.

“If we are united and strong, we can chart our own political destiny.

“It is for this very reason, I took the challenge to gather Sabahan leaders under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS),” he said.

He said the main objective to form GRS was for all local parties in Sabah to unite under one roof.

He said it was not an easy task to bring leaders into GRS such as Pandikar (Usno), Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee (SAPP), Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (Star), Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili (PBS), Datuk Chin Su Phin (LDP) and Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah (Parti Harapan).

“There were many obstacles and challenges but my intention in gathering all these leaders is sincere. I want Sabah to move forward and to be respected,” said Hajiji who is chairman of GRS.

He reminded politics is dynamic and can change according to time and circumstances which has seen Sabah changing government several times beginning from Usno, Berjaya, PBS, BN, Warisan, Bersatu and now GRS.

Pandikar said in his speech that Usno aims to empower its people to stand on their own feet.

“When the party, under the leadership of Datu Mustapha, was registered in 1961, it served as a platform for the local people’s struggle to liberate North Borneo from British colonial rule.

“Through the establishment of Malaysia, their efforts bore fruit on Sept 17, 1963.

“The current struggle of Usno during the TikTok and Instagram era is similar to the old Usno’s aim of freeing the people of Sabah from cultural constraints that still rely on leadership from other ethnic groups,” he said.

Usno was dissolved in 1996, and the party was formed in 2013 with the aim of reviving the long-buried struggle of Usno Sabah.

Pandikar, who is also a former Parliament speaker, believes that the people of Sabah are no less capable than those from other regions.

He added that the move by Hajiji to leave the peninsular-based political party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was a wise political calculation.

Later, Hajiji accompanied by Pandikar signed the commemoration plaque before visiting Wisma Usno building.

Present were Usno supreme council members, Umno Usukan assemblyman Datuk Salleh Tun Said, GRS Kota Kinabalu chief Datuk Faisyal Yusof Hamdain Diego and GRS leaders.