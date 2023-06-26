India seizes 6,850 turtles smuggled on AirAsia flight

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Indian airport authorities have intercepted 6,850 live wildlife had been smuggled into the country inside the luggage of passengers on an AirAsia flight.

The Hindu Bureau today reported that the live red-eared sliders, a species of turtle, were discovered hidden in the checked-in luggage of two men who had arrived at the Tiruchi International Airport from Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

“Acting on specific intelligence, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers intercepted the two passengers at the airport exit gate.

“On examination of their checked-in luggage, the officers found small-sized live turtles concealed in small boxes inside the stroller bag of each passenger.

“Further, foreign currency equivalent to ₹57, 441 (approximately RM3,275) was recovered from one of the passengers,” the report said.

Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials confirmed that the seized species was the red-eared slider, an invasive alien turtle species native to the south-eastern United States.

According to the report, the turtles had been illicitly imported into India without valid import documents or licenses, constituting a serious violation of wildlife protection laws.

On April 30, Bernama reported a similar debacle where Indian airport authorities found 22 snakes in the baggage of a woman who arrived at the Chennai airport from Kuala Lumpur on AirAsia flight.

Based on the report, reptiles are among the species in high demand in the illegal wildlife trade in India and their seizures at airports are not uncommon. — Malay Mail