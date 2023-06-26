Indonesian in Kuching fined a total of RM13,000 for online gambling offence, illegal entry

KUCHING (June 26): An Indonesian man was fined RM10,000 in default three months in jail by a Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of dealing with a gaming machine.

Hermanto, 20, made the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and jail of not more than five years, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at an unnamed shop at Jalan Sungai Padungan here at around 1.10pm on June 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises on suspicion that illegal gaming activities were being carried out there via WhatsApp, and they found Hermanto seated there.

Seized from him were cash amounting to RM185 and a mobile phone which an expert later confirmed had been used as a gambling machine.

Meanwhile in the Sessions Court, Hermanto was fined RM3,000 in default three months’ in jail after he pleaded guilty to illegally entering Malaysia.

Based on the facts of the case, he failed to produce a valid travel document to police during the same raid.

A check with the Malaysian Immigration Department found no record of him entering the country.

He was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman also ordered the accused to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action.

The two cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi, while Hermanto was unrepresented by legal counsel.