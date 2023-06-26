IRB: 7.8 mln Malaysians registered with Tax Identification Number so far this year

KUCHING (June 26): About 7.8 million Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above have been registered with a Tax Identification Number (TIN) thus far this year, said Hisham Rusli.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) of Malaysia deputy chief executive officer (management) said they began implementing this TIN policy last year.

“TIN was introduced last year and from Jan 1, 2023, we implemented it fully. TIN is for all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, whether they are employed or not.

“So far this year, we have registered about 7.8 million new TIN. These are those who have not had any TIN,” he told reporters after an engagement session on the e-invoice system with taxpayers and industry players at a leading hotel here today.

Hisham said individuals who would like to perform a check on their TIN could do so via the myTax portal or visit the nearest LHDN office.

On the e-invoice system, he said this would begin with a pilot phase from January next year.

He said corporations with an annual revenue of RM100 million and above can voluntarily join the e-invoice system during the pilot phase, but from June 1 next year, they would be subjected to mandatory implementation.

“The mandatory implementation of e-invoice system for corporations with an annual revenue of RM50 million and above will be from 2025, while those making an annual revenue of RM25 million and above will be from 2026.

“From 2027, all businesses will have to comply with the mandatory implementation of e-invoice system,” he added.

According to Hisham, the e-invoice system would eventually involve all businesses for as long as they issue invoices.

He said corporate bodies which do not have the platform to issue e-invoice can use the myTax portal, which provides for free.

“We are in the process of coming up with a guideline on the e-invoice system, which is expected to be ready by the end of July,” he added.

He pointed out that the e-invoice system is meant to improve the management of tax administration while making it easier for taxpayers to keep and monitor their financial records.

The implementation of such system is to enhance the country’s efficiency in tax management administration in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan from the year 2021-2025 towards strengthening digital infrastructure services, he said.