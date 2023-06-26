Man charged with attempted murder, obstructing duty of cops

MUKAH (June 26): A 38-year-old man was produced in a magistrates’ court here today on charges of attempted murder and obstructing the duty of policemen.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said no plea was recorded from Yeo Chee Ann, who was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, and Section 186 of the same Code for obstructing the duty of civil servants.

“Yeo is alleged to have attempted to ram into four policemen using a four-wheel-drive vehicle during a roadblock, which forced the policemen to open fire in self-defence,” he said in a statement.

Section 307 provides a maximum 20 years’ jail and a fine, while Section 186 provides for two years’ imprisonment or a fine up to RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Muhamad Rizal said for the charge under Section 186, Yeo is alleged to have failed to stop his vehicle for inspection by the policemen on duty at the said roadblock.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place at KM82 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu in Selangau at about 3.40am on June 4.

Senior Assistant Registrar Jessica Lee Suk Kiun set bail at RM23,000 with two local sureties and fixed Aug 15 for a re-mention of the case.

The prosecution was handled by Insp Mohd Hafez A. Razak.

Yeo, who was not represented, was unable to come up with money for the bail.

On June 4, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement said police had arrested a 38-year-old man who had sought treatment at Betong Hospital for gunshot wounds sustained in an attempt to flee with a stolen vehicle earlier that morning.