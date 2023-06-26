Miri student among Malaysian entourage in Japan’s Sakura Science Exchange Programme

MIRI (June 26): Voon Sen Yu, a student from SMK Chung Hua Miri, is among the 25 students from Malaysia participating in the Sakura High School Science Programme in Narita, Japan from July 25-July 1.

The programme, which is part of the Sakura Science Exchange Programme, also sees student participation from Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam and is a fully sponsored programme by the Japanese government through the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The exchange programme is a short-term invitational programme launched in 2014 by JST and aims to promote innovation and aspiring young people from various countries and regions by deepening their knowledge of science and technology.

The Malaysian entourage comprises students between 15 and 18 years old and they are sponsored by the Education Ministry on travel expenses within the country. The entourage is headed by three teachers and a representative from the ministry.

Voon is the sole representative from Sarawak.

In a statement by SMK Chung Hua Miri, it said they are grateful to the Education Ministry for the opportunity for Voon to represent Sarawak and Malaysia in Japan.

“We hope Voon can learn as much as possible while there and make good memories from this trip,” it said.