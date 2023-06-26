PBB Youth urged to strengthen party, avoid divisive elements

SIBU (June 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth must serve as a ‘shield’ to further strengthen the party and avoid divisive elements that could destabilise its unity, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The PBB vice president and Nangka assemblyman pointed out that there is no room in the party for those harbouring any ill intentions.

He further stressed that what PBB is today has stemmed from the sacrifices and hard work of the past leaders.

“My message for tonight is very clear – that PBB youth should be the shield to strengthen the party and not cause splits within the party because the future of the party depends on the youth leaders.

“What is happening to the youth now will be reflected in time to come. And, if we as youth leaders do not prepare ourselves, this state will not be led by the current line-up of youth leaders.

“To all youth leaders – the party leadership has high hopes on you as the future of the party and the state, is in your hands. So, don’t neglect such huge responsibility,” he said in his address at PBB Youth Gawai Raya celebration at RH Hotel here Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar commended the organising of the Gawai Raya gathering that encourages unity and harmony among members, saying he fully supports similar events to be held in the future.

“The unity and harmony that we showcase tonight will reflect the unity amongst Sarawakians. Let us continue to strengthen our unity and remember that anything that causes disunity must be weeded out,” he said.

PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi was present to officiate at the event.