Rahmah cash aid distributed from today

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Malaysians from the B40 group have expressed their gratitude and relief for the payment of the third phase of Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) which began to be distributed today to eligible individuals.

The Finance Ministry said that the payment involved an allocation of more than RM2 billion benefiting eight million beneficiaries who would receive between RM100 and RM1,300.

On June 13, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said STR 3 would be paid to B40 recipients before the Aidiladha celebration.

Housewife Nordina Mariana Ismail, 32, who lives in Petaling Jaya, said she was relieved when the STR was given early because she would use the cash aid to return to her hometown in Kelantan to celebrate Aidiladha.

“Alhamdulillah, this morning I checked in the system that my application has been approved with a total assistance of RM2,000 and for this phase, I will receive RM600.

“With this money, I can go back to my village in Kelantan. I have to spend about RM400 for fuel and toll,” she told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, kuih maker Masniza Karia, 41, said the cash would be used as business capital and for her children’s schooling needs.

“Many of my friends will use the cash to prepare for Aidiladha, but not for me because it would be celebrated in a moderate scale,” said Masniza, who received assistance of RM600.

The payment will be credited directly to the bank account from today to July 5.

Those who do not have a bank account can cash out the payment at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches beginning today. — Bernama