Research on using duckweed to feed milkfish

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): Wong Aquaculture Sdn Bhd (WA) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) on Monday announced a two-year research consultation agreement to investigate the potential of duckweed as a potential alternative feed component for Chanos chanos, also known as milkfish or Ikan Baulu.

Dr Rafidah Binti Othman and Associate Professor Dr Faihana Ching Abdullah @ Ching Fui Fui, both researchers from Borneo Marine Research Institute (BMRI), UMS, will work with WA and BMRI UMS on this RM232,000 collaboration.

Their combination expertise and background in research will give the research a firm basis.

The consultation agreement was witnessed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Both organisations are excited to start this fascinating research project and are certain that their collaboration will produce important insights into the possible advantages of using duckweed as a feed supplementation for milkfish.