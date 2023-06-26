RWMF 2023’s theme truly reflects festival’s vibes, say performing troupes

KUCHING (June 26): The theme for the 26th Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) aptly reflects the sentiments among many members of the participating international troupes.

The annual three-day event at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here, which concluded last night, has remained true to its objective of bringing global communities together and uniting them through music and nature.

However, this year’s theme ‘Reflections’ signifies the celebration of individuality and diversity as well as culture, the focus on sustainability, and also the restoration of and adjustments to a multitude of music genres.

For Geng Wak Long founder Mohd Kamrulbahri Hussin, he described his family troupe’s second-time participation in RWMF 2023 as ‘nostalgic’.

His father Hussin Yusoff was with this Kelantanese group for their maiden appearance in the festival back in 2014.

“Alhamdulillah, when we were offered to perform at the festival, I felt very excited. However, it also brought back the bittersweet memories this time around – my father is no longer with us.

“Geng Wak Long is truly a family group. So, it has been a pleasure, and an excitement to be back together again for the RWMF,” said Mohd Kamrulbahri, better known as ‘Wak Long’, during a press conference at the RWMF media room in Damai Beach Resort here yesterday.

Adding on, the senior lecturer at the Faculty of Music in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) said as a family troupe, Geng Wak Long would always incorporate elements of education and arts in each performance.

“To us, tradition revolves more around togetherness; if we’re to perform ‘makyong’ (a traditional dance art from Kelantan), we could not perform it alone – we must do it together,” said Mohd Kamrulbahri.

In their own right, Geng Wak Long is already an established performing troupe, highlighting the musical heritage of their East Coast state though their concept of ‘Neo-Authentic Kelantanese Traditional Music of Malaysia’.

Apart from the RWMF, they have also performed at other international entertainment and cultural events such as the Edinburgh International Arts Festival in 2007, and the Beishan World Music Festival in 2011.

For Safi Theatre, a group of drummers and acrobatic dancers whose performing acts incorporate the improvised traditional ‘ngoma’ music from Tanzania, they hailed their first time experience on the RWMF stage asbeing ‘really exciting’.

“It’s the first time for us visiting Malaysia, and Sarawak. Our performers are really enjoying it here,” said Dr Surojato Roy, the group’s spokesman.

According to him, the traditional drummers and dancers are from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“God knows, how old the Tanzanian traditional drumming is. But this also proves that these traditional drumming and dancing are sustainable, because in 2023, they are still very much alive.

“What I mean is this community of musicians and performers will help sustain this traditional music, which is a reflection of nature.

“Traditional music already has elements of nature in it, using the natural sounds – it is in safe hands,” added Dr Surojato, a member of Chatusram group from India who is currently serving in Tanzania as the country’s cultural officer.

Established in 1995, Safi Theatre also performed at East Africa Got Talent in 2020.

“There are 126 tribes in Tanzania, and each has its own way of performing the drums and dances. So, it is imperative to preserve our traditional ‘ngoma’ music as well as other Tanzanian culture among the new generation,” said Safi Theatre founder Ramadan Maneno Nyala.

“This message goes to everyone who is watching right now. We really need support to keep pushing our arts, to keep pushing what we are doing.

“Like our group, it is specifically to keep the traditional music going forward and also to keep supporting kids who are living a horrible life, and to keep supporting them to reach their goals and to reach where they want to be in art,” he added.

Dr Surojato’s Chatusram was also a RWMF newcomer this year, where the group made full use of this festival as a platform for exchanging ideas and expand the reach of their music.

“So, this is an epicentre for cultural exchange, where fans from different parts of the world come together along with the local musicians.

“RWMF is a good platform where we can exchange ideas, learn from each other, collaborate and also present our way of drumming, which is the signature Indian classical music combined with folk music,” said Dr Surojato.