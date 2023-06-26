Sarawak DAP ready to campaign in six peninsula state polls, says Sibu MP

SIBU: The Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) is ready to assist its coalition members in the unity government for this year’s state elections that will be held in the six states in Peninsular Malaysia.

DAP Sarawak vice chairman Oscar Ling said they are still waiting for the party headquarters to arrange the campaign scheduling.

“I hope our GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) can also come and help out in the coming state elections because we are all part of the unity government,” said the Sibu MP when met after officiating at the Federation of Seven Clan Associations’ telematch in Hing Hua Centennial Memorial Park here yesterday.

When asked on his expected outcome for the Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu state elections which are expected to be called by July, he reckoned that it is still too early to come up with any predictions.

“But I think it will very much depend on the performance of the current government. The current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is on the right track and doing quite well,” said Ling.

“As we are only in the government for like seven months, it is still too early to see the outcome. People need to give us more time – at least three years.”

GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi was reported on June 9 saying he did not rule out the possibility that GPS would support its members in the unity government during the campaign period for the six state polls.

He said while GPS would not be contesting the peninsula polls, it would not mind helping since Sarawak is ‘friendly’ to Pakatan Harapan at the federal level.