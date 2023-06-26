‘Sarawak’s Formula’ for racial, religious harmony highlighted at Premier’s Riseap meet in NZ 

KUCHING (June 26): The ‘Sarawak’s Formula’ for maintaining racial and religious harmony was highlighted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Joahri Tun Openg during a Regional Islamic Da’wah Council for Southeast Asia and the Pacific (Riseap) engagement session in Auckland today.

In his address before the Riseap delegates from the Southern Zone, Abang Johari said such understanding ought to be shared with communities outside Sarawak as the basis of healthy interfaith and inter-racial relationships, aimed at making the world a better place to live for all.

Riseap member countries in the Southern Zone consist of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Tonga, New Caledonia and Western Samoa.

Abang Johari’s trip to New Zealand is his first official visit to member countries since his election as Riseap president in January this year.

The Premier is accompanied by Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi (also deputy minister in charge of Islamic affairs in Sarawak), Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yasin and Riseap honourary secretary Dato Mohamad Marzuki Mohamad Omar.

The Sarawak delegation arrived in Auckland late Sunday.

Riseap, now with 24 member countries, was formed in 1980, with Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj as the founding president.

The group’s core objective is to bring together Muslim-minority countries in East Asia and the Pacific to pursue collective ambitions in the expansion and cause of Islam.

In his speech, Abang Johari pointed out that as a Muslim leader tasked with administering and developing multi-religious, multi-racial Sarawak, he was duty-bound to ensure that his administration was inclusive, and that the rights and interest of everyone from different races and religions would be protected based on the five ‘Maqasid Syariah’ principles.

“It is my duty to ensure that those whose religions are other than Islam, are given parallel opportunities to thrive based on the five principles of the ‘Maqasid’: protection of life, protection of property, protection of health, protection of religion, and protection of dignity.

“In Sarawak, people of other religions are assisted through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), under my office, to ensure that they would have proper and dignified places of worship in line with the protection of religion and upholding of human and religious dignity, as stated in the ‘Maqasid’.

“This year, I’m giving Unifor RM100 million for followers of other religions in Sarawak to build their houses of worship. Respect must be accorded to other races and religions as respect can only be earned in the inclusive development of religions and races,” he stressed.

Citing himself as a product of a Christian mission school, Abang Johari said funding was also channelled to mission schools, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equally important, he added, was for the development of the Muslim community to also be tuned towards the fast-paced technological changes happening in the present era and the initiatives towards addressing climate change and sustainability.

He hailed this as what Sarawak was gearing towards under his leadership, namely through the introduction of digital economy, enhancement of the research sphere, development of hydrogen and green economy, and the various initiatives against climate change such as Carbon Capture Storage Utilisation (CCUS) and carbon trading.