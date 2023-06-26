Small community mulls setting up eco-tourism node in Bengoh

KUCHING (June 26): The small Green Valley-Tinting Timau Community Bengoh aims to establish an eco-tourism enclave complete with homestays and eco-adventure spots across the 44.5 acres of lush and pristine land, which they have called home over the past several years.

Led by Pega Bin who is assisted by James Bali, this community comprises 20 households – each with its own role within an organised social structure that together, they all function to continue maintaining and developing the relatively new area, located in Kampung Bengoh, about 45km from the city.

Another plus point of this settlement is Sungai Semadang, with its crystal-clear currents running just next to it.

James said he and the other heads of households pooled their resources together to buy the land.

“Pega first arrived there in 2017. Later, the land was acquired, cleared and planted with a number of crops – among them are some 600 durian trees and pineapples.

“Collectively, we have spent almost RM1.2 million to make all these thing happen,” he said when met at the Green Valley-Tinting Timau Community Bengoh’s ‘Ngiling Tikai’ event at a restaurant here, last Friday.

Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, who is also Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president, officiated at the ceremony to mark the end of Gawai Dayak festivities.

Among the guests was Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang.

In his speech, Pega said his community would still be seeking government’s assistance in various forms.

“Our community comprises 17 Iban and three Bidayuh families. The community is ready and willing in giving our full support to any development plan to be implemented by the Sarawak government in our area, especially those that involve agro-tourism activities,” said the community chief.

Meanwhile in his speech, Mawan who is also Advisor in the Office of Premier of Sarawak (Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development), hailed the Green Valley-Tinting Timau Community Bengoh as a great example to those wishing to subscribe to the Iban spirit of ‘bejalai’ (willing to travel far and wide, or undertake a quest).

“Still, amidst their enthusiasm, they have also shown the spirit of giving back to society,” he said.

“However, for you to be noticed by the relevant authorities, you must be willing to expand your communal population and perform impactful activities that would benefit the communities living in Kampung Bengoh and the surrounding areas, apart from elevating their socio-economic status,” he added.

Adding on, Mawan said the Green Valley-Tinting Timau community could easily be categorised as a rural growth centre or a growth node, but to achieve this status, all the residents must continue to work hard towards realising whatever objectives, vision or mission that had been set.

“Your activities are exemplary, but there are more to be done towards realising your dreams,” said the assemblyman.

Later at the event, Mawan and Billy pledged RM7,000 and RM5,000, respectively for Green Valley-Tinting Timau Community Bengoh.

Mawan also helped raise RM2,300 during the ‘Golden Voice’ singing session held during the ‘ngiling tikai’.

On top of this, the event itself also recorded collected donations amounting to RM2,400.