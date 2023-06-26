St Columba’s Parish celebrates 100th year milestone

MIRI (June 26): The Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute lauded St Columba’s church in building its parish community and in providing service to the poor and needy.

“St Columba’s kindergarten, primary and secondary schools welcome and serve students of all backgrounds regardless of race and religions and so is the St Columba’s Church that is open to all Christians with different language congregations.

“It takes a collective work to build such an important pillar within our community,” said Danald in his opening remark when launching the Centennial Celebration dinner hosted by St Columba’s Parish at a hotel here Saturday.

Revisiting the humble beginning of the church in 1914, he enlightened that the British resident RS Douglas had led the service and initiated the idea of constructing a permanent church building which was later consecrated on March 18, 1923.

Citing St Columba’s Parish’s 100-year celebration as a momentous and historic milestone, Danald however stressed that the church cannot remain stagnant.

“Change is inevitable and as we celebrate the past, we must also look forward to the future. We must know what we stand on and what we stand for, as Christians,” he said.

While expressing his hope for the church to continue to grow strong, he urged the parishioners to prepare and equip the young ones with appropriate church leadership training.

The St Columba’s Centennial Fund, he said, is set up with its main aim to provide seminary training and build stronger church and ministerial leadership.

Over 700 guests attended the Centennial Celebration and raised RM11,123 in cash collection at the dinner.

Additionally, a total of RM30,000 was raised from donations by Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who pledged RM20,000; Miri MP Chiew Choon Man who pledged RM5,000; and Senator Dato Dr Nuing Jeluing who pledged RM5,000.