State-level Gawai Dayak bazaar in Kuching comes to an end

KUCHING (June 26): The 10-day state-level Gawai Dayak bazaar held in the compound of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall building here has come to an end yesterday.

A simple ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony featuring local singers entertaining the crowd and prize giving ceremony was held at the bazaar venue last night. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan graced the event.

Organised by the Sarawak Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, the bazaar which was held since June 16, was supported by 86 stalls selling halal food and drinks, 64 non-halal and about 50 stalls selling handicraft products.

The Gawai Dayak bazaar has been listed as one of the main events organised under the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration, which began on June 7 with the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attending a festival celebration dinner at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

When launching the bazaar on June 18, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had hoped for the bazaar to be included in the country’s tourism calendar to spur the growth of the local tourism sector.

Among the highlights at the bazaar this year was the Gawai Idol 2023 and Sarawak Got Talent Show.