STB: 27th Rainforest World Music Festival to be held from June 28-30 next year

KUCHING (June 26): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has announced that the 27th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival will be held from June 28 to 30 next year.

This was announced by an STB official shortly after the closing ceremony of RWMF 2023 at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here early this morning.

The closing ceremony, which began at around 1.40am, saw various concert artistes sharing the main Jungle Stage performing a song together, marking the end of the three-day celebration of diverse musical traditions from across the globe.

The crowd cheered and applauded as an array of coloured spotlights lit up the festival’s arena grounds while confetti shot from the stage fell onto the crowd.

Amongst the crowd was Nikita Sarna, 12, who was featured playing the ‘sape’ on the song ‘Sada Borneo’ by home hero Sada Borneo said that the three-day music festival was enjoyable having performed at RWMF for the second year.

“Even though I’ve been coming home late, this year’s RWMF was enjoyable; it’s the best,” she said in an interview with The Borneo Post after the closing ceremony today.

Regarding next year’s RWMF 2024, she said that she would like to play on the main Jungle Stage.

“Playing solo on the main stage is my dream. Even though I played in a band with Alena Murang last year (Sarawak’s internationally-recognised sape player), I want to try going solo with my other band, Doh Kajau (meaning beautiful ladies in Kayan). I hope one day, the three of us can perform at RWMF,” she said.

Meanwhile, the three-day extravaganza featured a total of 199 musicians from 12 countries across four continents performing a diverse range of music genres, delighting attendees with captivating performances.

The festival’s headliners, Sarawak’s international star Zee Avi, Grammy Award winning Gipsy Kings who featured with Tonino Baliardo and internationally renowned musicians Big Mountain set the stage ablaze with infectious rhythms that had the audience on their feet.

In addition to the stellar lineup, the festival offered interactive workshops where festival-goers could immerse themselves in various musical traditions and learn from the artists themselves.

The explosive and energetic group, Safi Theatre, conducted their ‘Traditional African Drumming and Dance Techniques workshop at SCV’s theatre stage, showcasing traditional ngoma music (drumming and dance) to uniquely engage with the audience with their dance acrobatics.

Furthermore, a community drumming workshop was led by Shameer Bakhda, Syed Ibrahim, Kumi Masunaga and Edwin Nathaniel successfully created the record for ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’ in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) with a number of 2,763 percussionists over the course of the three-day festival.

Beyond the music, RWMF provided authentic cultural experiences, allowing visitors to explore traditional longhouses, witness indigenous craft demonstrations and taste authentic Sarawakian heritage dishes like Ayam Pansuh (chicken in bamboo).

Sustainability and environmental consciousness were also at the forefront of the festival as the event organiser, STB made Responsible Tourism their goal, utilising RWMF as a key platform for Sarawak to push ecotourism.

The organisers implemented eco-friendly initiatives, including eco-stations which segregated recyclable waste and water stations throughout SCV, to reduce waste and promote responsible consumption.

The festival atmosphere was vibrant and immersive, with colourful decorations, bustling market stalls, and a wide array of delectable local cuisines from selected vendors. Attendees from diverse backgrounds came together, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange.

As the curtains closed on RWMF 2023, the echoes of harmonious melodies and the memories of cultural encounters resonated throughout the village. This year’s edition succeeded in delivering an unforgettable experience, celebrating cultural diversity, fostering understanding, and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who participated.