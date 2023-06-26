Street children in Sabah receive basic education

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): Forty-five street children aged five to 17 from various ethnic groups in Sabah have registered for the alternative activity centre (PAKK) programme since April 2021.

United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Malaysia Child Protection chief Saskia Blume said that the programme, which only operates during the day, offers basic education such as on literacy and math but the interesting part about it is that attendance is voluntary and based on trust.

The programme is one of the ways to help alleviate the woes faced by street children here include strengthening child protection policies, programmes and services, she said during a half-day workshop for the local media on Monday.

Saskia said one of the PAKK participants is a 14-year-old girl named Samira (not her real name) from Pulau Gaya, who has three siblings that are not attending school.

“Since the PAKK opened, she goes almost everyday. She has learnt to write and read the alphabet, and to count. She is spending less time on the streets. It took time and trust building for Samirah to attend this programme.

“We can see that she has had a positive impact on others as her younger sister sometimes attends the program and her cousin – who was the first child to register and had dropped out – has been re-attending.

“Seeing Samirah regularly going to PAKK, other street children have also begun to enquire about the programme and whether they too would be eligible,” she said.

Before she ended her talk, she shared a few messages that Samirah wanted to relay to everyone – “We beg and we know that it is shameful. But we are only asking for money because we are poor”, “Yes, we beg, but we are not bad people”, and “Some people on the island have money, they have two to three-storey houses but they do not help us. No one helps us. No one cares about children like us.”

Unicef Malaysia partnership specialist Razlan Rashid in his talk reminded the media to be ethical in attempts to protect the rights and raise awareness of children in Sabah, including street children.

Razlan said children should be recognized as dignified human beings, not objects of pity or curiosity, and they should always be represented in a truthful, accurate and respectful manner.

He said some general child protection principles that the media can follow include respecting the dignity of the child, ensuring their best interests are protected, listening to them, and assessing their needs and wishes.

“The dignity of the child should be respected as the highlight of the media can sometimes be overwhelming for them. I remember there was a child who was being interviewed by a reporter but he was so scared that his hands were shaking.

“It is also important to take the time to actually listen to these children. Some who have been through a distressing event may want to share their story. However, it is important that the media does not pressure them to do so,” he said.

Sabah Journalist Association (SJA) president Datuk Muguntan Vanar who attended the workshop, also advised the local media to take special care and attention when reporting on children below the age of 18.

“Unicef has given us an idea on how to help fulfil the education and basic needs as well as protecting the rights of children,” he said.

Muguntan mentioned on another note that the media should play its role in influencing policies related to children, especially those living on the streets, and that the matter has been a long-standing issue in the state.

Other topics discussed during the media workshop include Unicef in Sabah, Ethical Representation of Children in Media, Healthcare and Immunization in Sabah, as well as Solutions and looking forward.

Also present were former Sabah health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi and Unicef Sabah programme specialist Dr Elaine Kong.