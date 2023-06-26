Sun bear cub receiving help to return home

SANDAKAN (June 26): Bask Bear Coffee, the Malaysian innovative coffee disruptor inspired by the basking Malayan sun bear, is now helping its kindred – an orphaned Bornean sun bear cub called Tenom who was captured and about to be kept as a pet here.

Three-month-old Tenom is now under the care of the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) near Elopura here.

A team from Bask Bear Coffee turned up at BSBCC to seal the sponsorship deal with BSBCC where the coffee brand will adopt Tenom for a year as the centre’s staff try to rehabilitate Tenom and prepare it for eventual return to her home in the forest.

BSBCC CEO and founder Dr Wong Siew Te and team “introduced” Tenom to the Bask Bear Coffee team after which they had a symbolic “handover” of a placard signifying the Bask Bear Coffee brand’s intention of helping Tenom return home to the jungle.

“When we read in the news about Tenom’s capture and subsequent rescue, we felt we had to do something. We immediately reached out to BSBCC to start the ball rolling,” said Bryan Loo, CEO and founder of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, the brand owner of Bask Bear Coffee.

“Bask Bear Coffee has collaborated with BSBCC several years ago, so we’re familiar with the excellent work of the centre and its founder Dr Wong.

“Our hope is that Tenom will be able to return to her home after undergoing rehabilitation at the centre.

“As a brand that is closely identified with the endangered Malayan sun bear, we wish to spread the message that bears are not to be hunted or kept as pets. We hope to do our part in helping conservation of our Sun Bears which are very much a part of our national heritage,” Loo said.

Loo added the Bask Bear Coffee team would look into initiatives that would get customers involved in Tenom’s rehabilitation and eventual return to the jungle.

Dr Wong, in thanking Bask Bear Coffee for the sponsorship, hoped this contribution would help raise more awareness that Sun Bears are protected animals.

“We hope this adoption will raise awareness that more needs to be done for our bears and would encourage others to join our ‘Adopt a Sun Bear’ campaign,” he said.

Tenom, weighing 4kg, was bought for RM500 from a village on the Beaufort-Sipitang border on May 29. After being rescued by wildlife rangers, she was surrendered to the Wildlife Department and transferred to Lok Kawi Wildlife Park (LKWP) before arriving at BSBCC on June 10.

“Tenom is playful, curious, and full of energy. We are happy that Tenom did not end up being someone’s pet and living in a tiny cage,” he said.

“We will continue to do our best to create the ideal environment for Tenom to grow as naturally as possible and be returned to the forest one day,” he added.