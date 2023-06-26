Teach CPR at all learning institutions nationwide, says St John Ambulance S’wak chairman

KUCHING (June 26): Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon has called for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to be taught at all learning institutions across the country.

The St John Ambulance Sarawak (SJAS) chairman and commander said this lifesaving technique will enable young people to help save lives in the case of any emergency.

“This will help to save many lives lost every day and at the same time, it will not overwhelm the healthcare system,” he said when closing the St John Ambulance Sarawak First Aid and Home Nursing Competition here yesterday (June 25).

He hoped that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would take his proposal into consideration and have CPR as well as automated external defibrillator (AED) training implemented at learning institutions.

“One of the previous education ministers had responded officially to my appeal but unfortunately due to the sudden change of federal governments, it was not implemented.

“I am confident that this unity government will end this uncertainty once and for all so that this three-decade campaign to make CPR part of the learning institutions’ curriculum will be over,” he said.

Ang pointed out that to implement CPR and AED training at the learning institutions, there will be no wastage of public funds.

“Most projects we hear today cost hundreds of millions, if not more.

“But in this case, it will cost between an average of RM5,000 and RM10,000) if you acquire an AED machine for use with CPR before casualty is taken to the nearest hospital,” he said.

He said all first aiders are taught CPR but for the uninitiated, they can just attend a two-hour CPR training session to learn how to perform the lifesaving skill.

“I have also requested SJAS deputy commander to arrange to send our first aiders to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department for practical work,” he added.