US couple makes Sabah souvenirs for sale

KOTA KINABALU (June 26): Sabah-based social enterprise Changgih Designs, founded by an American couple, has emerged as one of the catalysts for a unique tourism shopping experience.

Dedicated to designing unique Sabah-inspired motif souvenirs, it has garnered attention for its commitment to empowering the local community and providing an avenue to showcase their crafting talents.

On Monday, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai launched Changgih Designs’ first retail store at Riverson here.

“Changgih Designs does more than just make beautiful products. It is a catalyst for change, empowering local women to pursue careers as artisans.

“Engaging our skilled women helps maintain Sabah’s rich cultural heritage and keeps alive the locals’ traditional craft-making talents, so they can hopefully pass on their craft skills to future generations,” he said.

Present were Changgih Designs managing director Allen Dawson; creative director Bethany Dawson; design manager Hariaty Happah; and Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort general manager Fiona Hagan.

Emphasising Changgih Designs’ dedication to displaying exquisite designs rooted in local heritage, Joniston stressed handcrafted souvenirs with indigenous designs add a layer of authenticity to the tourism experience in Sabah.

“They serve as tangible reminders of one’s visit, capturing the spirit of the place and creating lasting memories.

“These souvenirs become more than mere objects; they are symbols of empowerment and community development,” he added.

He claimed that these distinctive mementoes not only make great keepsakes but also help the local communities flourish and prosper.

“In a globalised world where mass-produced, generic souvenirs dominate the market, Sabah offers unique, culturally meaningful alternatives.

“By embracing and promoting distinctive mementoes like those made by Changgih Designs, Sabah distinguishes itself as a destination that celebrates its cultural heritage and values the contributions of its people,” Joniston remarked.

Changgih Designs was created after Allen and Bethany observed an absence of authentic souvenirs representing Sabah when they visited the state as tourists 14 years ago.

Established in 2015, they worked with local women to create apparel, bags, and various accessories as souvenirs showcasing the essence of Sabah.

Meanwhile, Allen highlighted their unwavering dedication to uplifting the local community, promoting sustainability, and creating fashion that serves as a bridge between culture and commerce.

“We are dedicated to providing training and opportunities for the local community. Our goal is to create sustainable and ethical fashion that is deeply rooted in local culture, resonating with both the local community and tourists,” he said.