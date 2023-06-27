18 prison inmates in Sabah released under Licensed Prisoner Release programme

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Eighteen prison inmates were released under the Licensed Prisoner Release (OBB) programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Sabah and Labuan Prisons Department deputy director Abdul Rauf Lang Pasih said 17 prisoners released under OBB programme are from from Kota Kinabalu Central Prison, while another is an inmate from the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison.

“This is the third release following two similar programmes in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Harvest Festival.

“Today’s OBB programme saw 17 male inmates and one female inmate chosen and given an opportunity for early release to celebrate the festive celebration with their family and love ones,” he said during the OBB programme at the Kota Kinabalu Prison Department in Kepayan today.

Also present were Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison director Kesumawati Ilas and Kota Kinabalu Central Prison director Teyun Thian Eim.

Abdul Rauf said the chosen inmates for the OBB programme are privileged due to the fact that not all prisoners have the opportunity to enjoy early release, especially during the coming Hari Raya Aidiladha festive celebration.

“Make the most of this opportunity, leave and correct past mistakes in order to become a productive and successful citizen out there,” he added.

Abdul Rauf said the OBB early release programme would also help to reduce congestion in the prison cells and also encourage better recovery of inmates in the society.

“We hope the released inmates would take the opportunity to appreciate their early release from jail and turn over a new life,” he said.

Abdul Rauf also urged the community to provide support and give these people a second chance in life.

He said having the inmates integrated with the outside community is actually more beneficial as compared to trying to change them behind the prison walls.

The OBB programme was rolled out by the Prisons Department in conjunction with the Licensed Prisoner Release Ihsan Madani programme prior to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in April this year.