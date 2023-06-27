76 SPM high-achievers in Batu Kawah, Batu Kitang receive incentives

KUCHING (June 27): A total of 76 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) high-achievers from Batu Kawah and Batu Kitang constituencies received education incentives yesterday for their achievement in the recent examination.

The recipients, who scored 5As and above, were presented with their incentives and certificates by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who Batu Kawah assemblyman, and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang in a ceremony held at Dewan Chung Hua Batu Kawa here.

The recipients are from SMK Batu Kawa and SM Min Lit Batu Kawa under Batu Kawah constituency; and SMK Arang Road under Batu Kitang constituency.

Dr Sim in his speech said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) members of Parliament and state elected representatives will be using their own funds in similar education incentive programmes to rewards students in their respective constituencies.

“Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot has already carried out this initiative a few days ago and today it is Batu Kawah and Batu Kitang’s turn.

“Our members from other constituencies will follow suit thereafter,” said the SUPP president.

He said the outstanding students do not need to apply or register for the incentive as SUPP will be working with schools to ensure outstanding students are rewarded.

He said the Sarawak government places great importance on education with the three universities it is affiliated with offering loans to students with financial needs through Yayasan Sarawak.

Dr Sim also reminded the students not to be affected by difficulties or financial situations, saying as long as they work hard, they will definitely be able to move towards their goals.

Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai was also present.