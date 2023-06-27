Betong to stage 5th Layar Cycling Carnival in Sept

KUCHING (June 27): Up to 400 local and foreign cyclists are expected to participate in the 5th Layar Cycling Carnival in Betong from Sept 1 to 3.

Organisers are confident the number will surpass the total of 266 cyclists in last year’s event, citing the introduction of the ladies category as a factor. Total prize money this year is worth RM38,000.

The route does not only go through Layar but also the Bukit Saban constituency. From Betong, the route starts at RTC Simpang Layar to Betong town and then out to Pan Borneo Highway and then to Jalan Ulu Paku.

“It is about 100 kilometres. What will be challenging is the cyclists will ride through hilly area. So it is a very challenging race,” said Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development Dato Gerald Rentap at a press conference yesterday.

The carnival is also held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Sarawak National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) and the 60th anniversary of Sarawak Independence.

Apart from the new ladies category the other events are the same as last year namely Open, Junior Under 17, Master A 35 to 44 years old, Master B 45 years old & above, Minivelo, Betong Closed and Sarawak Closed.

“All participants are encouraged to stay at the longhouse homestays during the duration of the event. This is also one of the ways to promote Betong as tourist destination,” added Rentap who is also Layar assemblyman.

The event is organised by the Betong Land & Survey Office and Saberkas Layar in collaboration with the Sarawak Cycling Association. Besides the two days of cycling competition (Criterium and Road Race) there will also be other events such as Fun Ride, exhibitions, beauty pageants, sales and concerts.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Cycling Association (SCA) president Dato Benjamin Hasbie revealed that among the participants will be top national cyclists such as Annuar Manan and Mohd Razif Salleh who will be joined by state cyclists ‘warming up’ for next year’s Malaysian Games (Sukma).

Registration can be done through the Layar Cycling Carnival’s Facebook platform page. The registration fee is RM80 for early birds and RM100 for late birds.