Call on govt to better facilitate funding requests by mission, vernacular schools

MIRI (June 27): A call has been made on the government to better facilitate funding requests by mission schools and also vernacular ones like Chinese and Tamil schools, as the children there also deserve having good facilities and infrastructure like those in government schools.

In highlighting this, Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Reverend Datuk Danald Jute says mission and vernacular schools are facing many challenges, one of which is limited accessibility to apply for government’s funding.

“We know that government schools get lots of allocations to improve their facilities. Other schools may able to get these funds too, but with a lot of difficulties.

“Therefore, providing accessibility to funding by the state and federal governments would greatly help students from different backgrounds.

“For a mission school such as St Columba’s School, I am confident that every cent channelled by the government would be used fully, and that the government should not worry or have any suspicion about how the fund would be used by school,” said Danald in officiating at ‘St Columba’s 94th Patronal Day’ at the school here yesterday.

On a separate matter, the Bishop commended the principal Subah Nyareng, the teachers and the students for achieving exceptional results in the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

“While we are working towards achieving good results, at this mission school we also like to focus on character-building, shaping and preparing students’ character for their future,” he added.