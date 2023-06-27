Dengue cases up 7.7 pct, two fatalities reported, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The number of dengue fever cases increased by 7.7 per cent to 2,808 cases in the 24th Epidemiological Week (ME24) which is for the period from June 11 to 17 compared to 2,608 cases reported in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement today said two deaths due to complications from dengue fever were also reported in ME24.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME24 increased by 149.6 per cent to 54,139 cases compared to 21,688 cases for the same period in 2022.

“A total of 39 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 15 deaths for the same period in 2022,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of dengue fever hotspots in ME24 increased to 110 localities compared to 95 hotspots in the earlier week.

-There are 84 hotspots in Selangor, 14 locations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four each in Kedah and Penang, three in Sabah and one in Perlis.

Regarding surveillance for chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said two chikungunya cases were recorded in ME24 and the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 137 cases.

He said for Zika surveillance, a total of 1,381 blood samples and 69 urine samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative.

“Monitoring at the National Dengue Operation Room found that the number of dengue fever cases is high and has the potential to continue to increase if no preventive measures are taken by all parties, including the community.

“As a proactive measure, check every container inside and outside the house and make sure there is no water reservoir for Aedes mosquitoes to breed,” he said. – Bernama