Govt to continue protecting national sovereignty at gas fields in Kasawari, Beting Patinggi Ali

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The government will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty in the gas fields at Kasawari and Beting Patinggi Ali in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea as recognised under United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the government is aware of the presence of foreign ships which placed their assets in the areas for 24 hours a day and 365 days a year but Malaysia has never been quiet on the matter.

“We have sent many diplomatic notes regarding the matter and we also put our assets there to mark that this is our territory.

“This is a sensitive matter that needs to be managed as best as possible because we don’t want any unwanted incidents,” he said during a question and answer session at Dewan Negara, here today.

He said this when answering a question from Senator Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai who asked about the number of invasions or the presence of foreign ships in the Kasawari Gas Field which is in the EEZ.

He said in the EEZ area, there are national oil and gas wells that need to be defended, considering that they contribute to 25 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). – Bernama