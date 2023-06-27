Lau: 106,000 patients with kidney failure by 2040 unless steps taken

SIBU (June 27): Malaysia may see as many as 106,000 patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) by 2040 unless concrete steps are taken to change that trend, said Sibu Kidney Foundation (SKF) chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

He said this is according to a 2020 report by the Malaysian Dialysis and Transplant Registry (MDTR).

“According to a 2020 report by the MDTR, we had 49,000-plus patients in the year 2020. Malaysia may see a whopping 106,000 patients with end-stage renal disease, or kidney failure, by 2040.

“The best way to reduce the risk of kidney diseases is to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes taking up a regular exercise regime, maintaining a healthy diet and having a medical check-up at least once a year.

“Many people are not aware that their kidneys have failed and find out too late. The need for dialysis or a transplant can be avoided if kidney diseases are detected early,” said Lau at SKF’s 30th Anniversary celebration and appreciation night at Kingwood Hotel here Sunday.

Adding on, he said SKF currently has 80 registered kidney patients receiving treatment at the facility with a total of 28 dialysis machines in service; of which 12 units are haemodiafiltration (HDF) machines, and 16 units are haemodialysis (HD) machines.

Lau meanwhile expressed appreciation for the generous contribution and support that SKF has received over the last three decades.

SKF is a non-profit organisation established in 1993 to raise awareness and educate the people about kidney health and prevention; improve and extend as many lives as possible by providing subsidised and affordable dialysis treatment to kidney patients; as well as provide quality patient development services.

Meanwhile, Hii King Sien, the daughter of SKF founder, the late Datuk Hii Yii Chiong, said it had always been her father’s personal dream to set up Sibu Kidney Foundation to give back to the community,

Among those present were Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce Tuanku Mohamad, organising chairman Daniel Cheng, and Foo Chin Jin of JKS Biomedical Sdn Bhd.