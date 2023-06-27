Man held for molesting three women in Tuaran

TUARAN (June 27): Police arrested a man, believed to be mentally unstable and a drug addict, for molesting three women in the district.

Tuaran police chief Deputy Superintendent Noraidin Ag Maidin said the 29-year-old suspect, who holds a disabled person (OKU) card under the mentally disabled category, was nabbed around 3am on June 25.

“The arrest was made following three police reports lodged by three women who claimed to have been molested by the suspect.

“All the three victims, aged 15 to 31, claimed the incident took place between 1pm to 4pm on June 24.

“The victims also claimed to have lost their money after it was stolen by the suspect,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Based on police investigation, the suspect walked up to the victims and hugged them from behind.

“He also acted aggressively by grabbing the victims’ handbags before fleeing the scene,” said Noraidin.

Police investigation revealed the suspect is believed to be a drug addict and mentally unstable. He was discharged from Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang a couple of days ago.

Noraidin said the suspect had been remanded for investigation.