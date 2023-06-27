Michelle Yeoh to get her own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Our very own Oscar winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She is joined by 30 other entertainment professionals who have been selected to receive stars including the late Chadwick Boseman, Billboard reported.

The new honorees, chosen from among hundreds of nominations, were selected by the Walk of Fame selection committee, themselves past Walk of Fame honorees.

Yeoh became the first Asian to win an Academy Award for best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once in March.

Prior to that, she also won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

While the dates have not been fixed for the star ceremonies, recipients have two years to schedule the ceremony from the date of selection before they expire.

The Walk of Fame, which started in 1960, consists of more than 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Los Angeles.

Honorees are selected for six categories: motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, radio, recording, and sports entertainment. — Malay Mail