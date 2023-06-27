Muslim community must rise to the challenge of new economy, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (June 27): The Muslim community must rise to the challenge of the new economy and fast-paced technological development in order to always stay on top of economic dynamics, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Muslims, especially those in Muslim-minority societies, should work towards upgrading their economic status as a precursor to building a strong and well-respected society in the midst of bigger communities.

“Being able to command technology and embrace the economy that is geared towards addressing climate change and sustainability will put the Muslim community in good stead vis-a-vis other communities,” he said at a dinner hosted by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) in Auckland, New Zealand yesterday.

The dinner was organised in conjunction with Abang Johari’s visit as president of Regional Islamic Da’wah Council of East Asia and the Pacific (Riseap).

In his speech, he expressed his belief that the acceptance of Islam as a peaceful religion was then only a consequence to a good economic standing of the Muslim community.

Reflecting upon the Islamic civilisation and its lesson to Muslims of today, he said the first 500 years was an era of Islamic glory that was then followed by the next 500 years of decline as the seat of knowledge and technology moved to the Western world.

In view of this, he called on Muslims to recognise data as the ‘new oil’ and digitalisation as an important enabler of economic success for any community in the present and future eras.

The Premier, who is in New Zealand on an official visit, said he had chosen New Zealand as the first stop in a series of visits to member countries considering Sarawak’s long standing relationship with the country through the Commonwealth Colombo plan scholarships in the 1950s.

He said Sarawakian students used to be sent to study in universities in New Zealand under scholarship programmes including those who were later elected to the high office as state and federal ministers.

“Therefore, knowledge acquisition and sharing between New Zealand and Sarawak was nothing new and should be rekindled in the present era through the Regional Islamic Da’wah Council of East Asia and the Pacific (Riseap) platform,” said Abang Johari, who also announced a US$100,000 financial contribution from Sarawak to Fianz for its projects and programmes at the dinner.

Abang Johari’s visit to Riseap’s southern zone marked his first official visit to member countries of Riseap since he was elected as president of the regional Islamic association in January this year.

Riseap, now with 24 member countries, was formed in 1980 with Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj, as its founding president primarily to bring together Muslim-minority countries in East Asia and the Pacific in order to pursue collective ambitions in the Islamic cause.

Riseap’s southern zone consists of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Tonga, New Caledonia and Western Samoa.

Its other zones are the northern zone which covers Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan while the central zone covers Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari and his delegation also took the opportunity to visit the Islamic Centre at the outskirts of Auckland where he was briefed by Fianz officials on the development there which included a mosque.

He planted an olive tree at the centre to commemorate his visit and later dropped by the mosque where he joined local Muslims to perform prayers.

Among those in the delegation were Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also in charge of Islamic affairs, Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yasin, and Riseap honorary secretary Dato Mohamad Marzuki Mohamad Omar.