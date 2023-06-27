Nik Nazmi: Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill to be tabled this year

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill will be tabled in the next Parliament sitting this year, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the bill was aimed at ensuring energy efficiency and regulating conservation practices.

“This will also, crucially, assist consumers to adopt more efficient equipment and appliances and better manage their energy consumption to reduce wastage,” he said.

In addition, Nik Nazmi said the ministry is also developing a Climate Change Act, which is important for the country to effectively mitigate climate change while adapting to changes brought about by its impacts.

“I am fully committed to finalising and implementing these bills to optimise resource utilisation and minimise the environmental impact of our economic development,” he said in his special ministerial address at the Malaysian Banking Conference 2023 today.

He said the proposed Climate Change Act would provide a comprehensive framework for the government, the private sector and civil society to work together to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

“For the Climate Change Act, we are looking at about two years to bring to Parliament. We have just gone through the process of tendering for the consultant to draft the legislation and to do the consultation. So like I said before, we want to have a thorough process. At the same time, we also understand that it’s urgent.

“So, we are trying to do it as fast as possible. Whichever consultant wins the tender will have to help out the ministry to do the consultation to get input from stakeholders. Then we will come up with the legislation,” he told reporters later. — Bernama