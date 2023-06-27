Penang to be managed by caretaker administration from tomorrow, says Speaker

GEORGE TOWN (June 27): Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow and the lineup of state executive councillor will be the caretaker government from tomorrow, said Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang.

He said Chow and the state excos will continue to serve until a new state government is formed in line with Article 7(2) of the Penang state constitution.

Law said he has received the proclamation of the dissolution of the 14th state legislative assembly effective from June 28 that was signed by the Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak in line with Article 19(2) of the state constitution.

He said this means the state legislative assembly is officially dissolved tomorrow to pave the way for state elections.

“The allowances and other privileges of the state assemblymen will stop from June 28,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

He said the proclamation of dissolution would be submitted to the Election Commission for the date of state elections to be set.

He also said he will remain as Speaker of the state legislative assembly until a new Speaker is appointed.

Later, Chow said the caretaker government will ensure the state administration continues functioning normally.

“We will start our duties as caretaker government tomorrow until one day before nomination day but during this period, we will not announce any new policies or projects,” he said.

He said there are no other new projects to be announced for now but ministers or deputy ministers that visit Penang may still announce approvals of federal projects for Penang.

“The federal government is not involved in state elections so they can continue to approve or announce federal projects for any states,” he said.

He said he and the state exco will continue to use the state official cars and continue to go to the office to fulfil their responsibilities as the caretaker government.

He said the state excos, including himself, can still use the official cars for their official duties and personal use.

He said they would hand over the official cars one day before nomination day.

Chow said they expect the state elections to be held concurrently with the five other states around the first two weeks of August. — Malay Mail