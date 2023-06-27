Police asked to act on slanders against Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57) wants the relevant authorities to investigate and take appropriate action following slanders and negative accusations made towards Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor by the opposition.

Its chairman, Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar, said the slanders and negative accusations were made following the opening of the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) headquarters at Wisma Usno in Donggongon Avenue on June 26.

In the event, Hajiji shed tears after he became emotional when reminiscing his involvement in politics that began in Usno in 1990 when he was handpicked by the then Usno president, the late Tun Mustapha Datu Harun, to stand for the Sulaman state seat.

Zulkarnain said following the event, opposition parties had immediately accused Hajiji of acting and numerous accusations were thrown towards the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan) president.

Zulkarnain said the statements issued reflected an unhealthy politics that is being practised by the opposition.

“We see the opposition party’s deliberate attempt to slander Hajiji by claiming that he (Hajiji) cried on purpose, which is hypocritical.

“What’s worse is that the opposition allegedly called our Sabah leader a ‘stupid old man’. Such act and accusation are totally unacceptable, especially when it involves a leader who is fighting for Sabah,” he said after lodging the police report on Tuesday.

Zulkarnain said the accusations and slanders were made in numerous social media by the opposition with intent to tarnish the good image of Hajiji.

According to Zulkarnain, Hajiji had spontaneously shed the tears as he reflected on his time as a politician in Usno.

Zulkarnain added that the opposition should instead acknowledge the success brought by Hajiji while governing Sabah, including the improvement of the economic rate as well as the entry of foreign investors, thus opening up more job opportunities for Sabahans as compared to the previous government.