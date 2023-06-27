RM30 mln flagpole reflects hard work in making S’wak a top tourism spot in SE Asia, says rep

MIRI (June 27): The Sarawak Flagpole reflects the hard work in promoting the state as a preferred tourism destination in the Southeast Asian region, says Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

In this regard, the elected representative who is also chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), stressed that the RM30-million structure should be viewed positively from the tourism industry’s perspective.

“In STB, we work very hard in placing and promoting Sarawak as the preferred tourist destination in this region.

“It is very competitive (for us) against neighbouring states and country, which are also working hard to attract visitors to their shores. Therefore, the Sarawak government has to continuously develop new attractions, and at the same time, maintain existing attractions in the state,” he said in a statement, issued as a response to the criticisms hurled by many quarters, who viewed it as ‘a waste of public money’.

Touted as the tallest among the same structures across South East Asia, the Sarawak Flagpole should be able to, directly and indirectly, generate income for local tourism players such those operating food and beverage outlets, inns and hotels, souvenir shops, as well as the petty traders, taxi and e-hailing drivers, and tour operators, said Dennis.

In this respect, he said the state government would be working closely with the private sector in finding ways to enhance the tourism facilities and attraction in Sarawak.

“The flagpole will be one attraction on the itineraries arranged by local inbound tour operators; thus, the RM30 million spent by a private company through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) would bring blessings to Sarawakians and Sarawak for a good foreseeable future.

“The question of transparency does not arise as the state government, under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is known to practise the highest due diligence in all their undertakings, where independent international ranking bodies have supported this for many years.”

Still commenting on the criticism about flagpole project being ‘a misplaced priority’, Dennis called upon the critics to ‘open their eyes and see beyond city boundaries, where a heap of developments with costs amounting to multi-billion ringgit, have been done, with many others still on-going’.

“My very rural constituency of Telang Usan is not left out either. Under the able leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, infrastructure projects worth billions of ringgit have been taking place since 2011.”