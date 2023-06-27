Saifuddin Nasution says the words of an ustaz carry more weight than his own as home minister

PUTRAJAYA (June 27): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today reiterated his stance that religious rhetoric should be curbed during campaigning for the upcoming state elections.

Commenting on recent controversial comments by PAS politician Syeikh Zainul Asri Mohd Romli, Saifuddin said that the remarks of an ustaz carry a lot of weight among conservative Malay-Muslims, even more than his words as home minister.

“They will ask who said it… Saifuddin? Where is his jubah? He doesn’t ever wear a serban.

“The one who said it is an ustaz. He has a jubah. He has a serban and all. This is a predicament,” Saifuddin Nasution told the press after a joint meeting between the Home Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry at the Putrajaya Marriott Hotel. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME