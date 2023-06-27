Selangor man in Kuching fined a total of RM41,500 for unlawful possession of money in bank account

KUCHING (June 27): A man from Selangor was fined a total of RM41,500 in default 166 weeks in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to 83 counts of unlawfully possessing a total of RM601,899.60 in his bank account.

Goh Kah Loon, 26, who works as an air-conditioner service technician, made the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who imposed a fine of RM500 in default two weeks in jail for each of the charges.

He was charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958 which carries a jail term up to three months and a fine up to RM500, upon conviction.

Goh committed all offences at several locations and time in Kuching, including at a bank in Jalan Tun Jugah and at house in Everbright Estate here between January and February 2020.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant and his brother met a man by the name of ‘Shi Hai Fen’ through a social media site in December 2019, who then introduced them to an ‘investment scheme’ through a website called ‘Genting Highland’.

Between January and February 2020, they had transferred their money to a bank account called ‘ANJ Aircond Service’ to invest in the scheme.

They also invited two other men to make an investment after seeing the development of the scheme.

However, when the complainant wanted to withdraw his money from the investment scheme, the man asked him not to do so.

Following that, he tried to contact the man but his number was blocked by the latter. The complainant however, was able to see that the man was online on WhatsApp.

After realising that he was deceived by the man, the complainant lodged a police report which led to Goh’s arrest.

Further investigation on Goh found that the bank account belonged to him and a total of RM601,899.60 was transferred to the bank account in stages through online banking and cash deposit from an automated teller machine (ATM).

The cases were prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin.