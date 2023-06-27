SMK Tebakang to convert pond into parking space with MRP grant

SERIAN (June 27): An old pond at SMK Tebakang here will be converted into a new parking area for the school.

A report from Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) said the conversion work will utilise part of the RM30,000 minor rural grant given to the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA).

The allocation was approved by Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben during the school PTA’s 48th annual general meeting last Saturday.

It will also be used to purchase new furniture for the school hall and resource centre.

During the meeting, Martin who is Kedup assemblyman said parents should work together with the PTA to ensure their children receive high quality education.

He also congratulated the school for its school average grade of 5.11 with 94.5 per cent students having passed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination.

Tebedu district officer Joseph Liaw, Serian deputy education officer (Planning Sector) Patrick Mandon, SMK Tebakang alumni chairman Dr Chali Unggang and SMK Tebakang acting principal Jeffery Moreh were also present.