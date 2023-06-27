Tiang mulls setting up ‘Pasar Ria’ for local entrepreneurs

SIBU (June 27): A ‘Pasar Ria’ could well be set up here in the next quarter of this year to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said it has come to his attention that many entrepreneurs here are in need of a platform for the public to have access to their products and services.

He noted that recently organised entrepreneurial programmes including Kitchen Sibu has been well-received by entrepreneurs who are in need of a platform to reach out to potential customers.

He said he will further discuss with Sibu Resident’s Office to set up a committee for the planned ‘Pasar Ria’.

“You can see that there are many local entrepreneurs requesting for the local authority to come up with a platform for them.

“For most of them, the Sarawak government has put in effort in training, certifying and built them into skilled entrepreneurs. What they need now is a platform for the public to have access to their products and services,” he said when met after the ‘Program Promosi Usahawan: Pasar Ria Desa Kemas’ here yesterday.

Tiang said apart from the Resident’s Office taking the lead, he would also rope in Sibu Municipal Council, state ministries and other agencies to form a committee to look into the matter.

Asked on the proposed venue for the Pasar Ria, he believed the indoor stadium here would be ideal in view of its ample parking area.