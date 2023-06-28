Wednesday, June 28
875 to take part in Matang Warrior (Survival) Trail Run 2023 in Kuching

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
Zainuddin (third left) presents a memento to Abdul Karim during the courtesy call.

KUCHING (June 28): A total 875 participants will take part in the Matang Warrior (Survival) Trail Run 2023 on July 2.

The organisers, in a press release, said the event is divided into 2km, 5km,10km and 20km categories.

Attractive cash prizes await the winners.

They said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is invited to officiate the event at Matang Camp here.

A delegation led by Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak Capt Zainuddin Tan Sri Hamdan extended the invitation to Abdul Karim during a courtesy call on June 26.

During the meeting, Abdul Karim also said his ministry would give full support to the event.

