Abd Karim: Kuching set to be Umrah gateway, first flight to Jeddah on Aug 29

KUCHING (June 28): Kuching is set to become the regional umrah hub for Borneo with the Kuching Umrah Gateway (KUG) finally scheduled to take off on Aug 29 this year after it was postponed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In announcing this, Abdul Karim said the ‘soft take-off’ will come to fruition after working with relevant stakeholders along the supply chain towards successful implementation of the KUG project.

“In 2019, our ministry has worked together with Sarawak Tourism Board and made an announcement on our intention to start or make Kuching as one of the umrah hubs, looking into the importance of umrah and the number of people who are going for umrah every year.

“Although it has been slightly delayed due to Covid, we are still in negotiation with our partner ATS (ATS Global Travel & Charter Sdn Bhd) and as a result, we are now ready to start this travel or package to bring the pilgrims from Kuching to the Holy Land starting August.

“We are very happy to announce finally it will take off with our first flight from Kuching for this umrah package to be on August 29,” he told a press conference at Baitulmakmur Building here today.

Informing further, Abdul Karim said the inaugural flight on Aug 29 will be to Kuala Lumpur from Kuching and transit at Kuala Lumpur before proceeding to Jeddah via a Malaysia Airlines flight.

“This is partly because we are still in the process of securing direct flight from Kuching directly to Saudi Arabia, whereby the power is held by Saudi Arabia. This is an area where ATS will be responsible, which is one of the prerequisites when we sign the MoU with ATS.

“I hope that this first take-off will run smoothly, and hopefully, from once a week starting August 29, we can slowly build up to meet our target of having two flights per week then finally five flights a week,” he said.

Abdul Karim emphasised that with the KUG initiative, the spin-off effects on the state’s economy will also increase.

“Even though the population of Sarawak is not that big, our intention is for Kuching to be visited by those who want to go for Umrah either from Kalimantan, Sabah, Brunei, South Philippines or Peninsular Malaysia, or even other regional places like Taiwan.

“These pilgrims usually prefer to go to Singapore or Kuala Lumpur and if we can create another hub, they might come down to Kuching as we have also got our own expansion plan soon including having our own airline,” he said.

“(Getting people to go to) umrah is a very big market. In a year, hundreds of thousands not only from Malaysia but also from other countries where there is a large population of Muslims, going for Umrah.

“This is why we are looking forward to make Kuching as an umrah hub, especially for locals and Indonesians who have been waiting patiently for this good news,” he added.

To ensure the KUG initiative goes smoothly, Abdul Karim said they are also looking at having close collaboration with hotels, transportation agencies and other relevant agencies.

“One of the prerequisites in this package is that pilgrims must stay in Kuching for at least one night, and this means that we need to have cooperation with hotels as well.

“We do not want the pilgrims to face any difficulty in terms of accommodation, transportation and such even before they reach the Holy Land.

“This is why we need to coordinate properly with the hotels, Suha, Malaysian Association of Hotels, and Travel Agent Federation in Sarawak, as well as support from the Mavcom (Malaysian Aviation Commission) and the federal government.

“We have to work together to make sure that whatever things that interfere with the smooth running of the package will be refined as it goes along and probably by September and October everything will be smoothened,” he said.

With the smooth implementation of KUG, Abdul Karim is also looking at Sarawak recording an increase in the number of visitor arrivals, reaching five million within the next one or two years.

Meanwhile, ATS chairman Dato A Aziz Ahmad said they are working hard to also open opportunities for feeder flights to support the main line operations of the Umrah flight carriers.

“ATS will provide charter flights and we will be working closely with tour agents including Sarawak Umrah and Hajj Agency (Suha) and its members to create attractive Umrah packages.

“This strategic partnership showcases our commitment to support STB in attracting more visitors to Sarawak, through procuring and maintaining carriers for the successful implementation of the KUG project,” he said.

To ensure success of the KUG project, ATS has also been tasked to procure the necessary approvals from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca), Saudi Arabia to enable direct flights from Kuching to Jeddah and/or Madinah targeted for the 4th quarter this year.

Also present were STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor and her deputy Yusfida Khalid, RISE Aerospace group corporate advisor Aminuddin Zakaria, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts deputy permanent secretary Desmond Douglas Jerukan, and Suha president Ruzaiman Ghazali.