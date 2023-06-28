Abd Karim: More visitors to RWMF this year compared to last year

KUCHING (June 28): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) recorded some 19,000 festival goers this year, showing an increase in attendance compared to last year, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

RWMF 2023 was held for three days from June 23.

“I don’t mind to share that indicators have shown that the number of festival goers for the three days was around 19,000.

“This is an increase from 16,000 visitors last year,” he told a press conference at Baitulmakmur Building here today.

On the response to the festival, which had entered its 26th edition, Abdul Karim said he was impressed with the feedback received from the vendors and performers during his walkabout on the second day of the festival.

“The vendors selling food, souvenirs, as well as performers were very happy and they said the festival should be organised three times a year. This kind of response shows that things are good.

“We are very happy that the Rainforest World Music Festival has ended with no untoward incident. I can’t ask for more and I do hope with what we have been able to achieve this year through RWMF we would be able to produce the same next year, or even better,” he said.

Looking at the kind of festival like RWMF, Abdul Karim is optimistic that the number of visitors to the state will continue to increase this year.

“From January to May, every month it (number of visitors) surpassed our prediction.

“And I am very sure the number of visitors go further higher or shoot up starting from June until end of this year, looking at the kind of events that we are carrying out,” he added.