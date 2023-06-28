Abd Karim: Sarawak wants to take over MASwings, but not its liabilities

KUCHING (June 28): The Sarawak government is still negotiating with the federal government, particularly on liabilities, before making a final decision on the take-over of MASwings from Malaysia Airlines (MAS), state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said it is good that the federal government has offered the state government to take over MASwings which is operating the rural air services in Sarawak and Sabah.

“However, we cannot just grab it. Are we going to take over the liabilities of MASwings as well?” he asked during a press conference to announce the date of the inaugural umrah flight from Kuching to Saudi Arabia.

“That part (on liabilities), we will leave it to the federal government to decide,” Abdul Karim said, adding that it is unlikely that the state government wants to take over liabilities from MASwings.

He said if eventually, the takeover does take place, MASwings will be incorporated into an airline that the state government will set up through the existing state-owned Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak wants the proposed airline to operate not only within Sarawak and Sabah, but also in other parts of Malaysia.

He said it is also targeting cities in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, southern Thailand and Indonesian cities, adding that efforts are being made to obtain landing rights in cities outside Malaysia.

He said he believes that the Sarawak airline will start operating soon.

Abdul Karim said the proposed airline may also be used to fly pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in the future since Kuching has been made as the umrah gateway. – Malay Mail