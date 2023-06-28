Analyst: Unity govt at risk of losing support for turning down Najib’s amnesty bid

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): A political analyst suggested that both the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalitions seem to disregard the risks to the unity government in the matter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s royal pardon.

Malaysian political and economics observer Lim Sian See claimed that by turning down Najib’s amnesty request, it will anger his supporters.

He said the supporters are disappointed as Umno’s cooperation with the unity government for the past seven months have not brought any results towards seeking justice for the former Pekan MP.

“These people will no longer believe in any empty promises, shouts, or cries and just want to see efforts made for Najib.

“The anger and frustration will cause the majority of Najib’s supporters to refrain from giving their votes to PH and BN in the coming state election,” Lim said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He was commenting on the recent support for Najib’s amnesty by Perikatan Nasional (PN) components Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS, whereby both understood the political significance of such a move.

Lim, who is also a blogger under his initials LSS, said that Bersatu and PAS know that the people’s support for Najib was still strong.

He said the party’s leaders have supported the move as they know that the ruling unity government will not dare to support a royal pardon for Najib.

“Bersatu and PAS understand that the people’s support for Najib is stronger even than their support for Umno and BN,” he said.

Lim suggested that if an amnesty cannot be granted at this time, at least drop some of the remaining eight irrelevant cases imposed during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s time in power against Najib.

On May 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gave his commitment that Najib’s appeal for a royal pardon will be reviewed in due time.

Anwar, who is also a part of the Pardons Board panel on Najib’s case, was reported saying that every convict had the right to appeal for a royal pardon.

He assured that the panel will review Najib’s case compassionately without any form of prejudice.

Prior to that, in early April, Umno announced that they would be appealing for a full royal pardon for Najib. – Malay Mail