Arts deserving of govt assistance like any other development, says deputy minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 28): The arts remain an important part of human development and thus, those involved in this creative sector are deserving of assistance from the government, says Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department also regards the development in arts as being as equally important as other forms of development.

“Sarawak realises the importance of human development. This said, we do not want Sarawak to be developed in terms of infrastructure, for example, but the development of its people is not on par with the rest.

“We know that one of the ways that Sarawak can empower human development is through arts, because art not only can empower the (human) spirit and identity.

“This said, one of the ways that the government can help is to help university students who are studying or involved in arts in Sarawak, to be given the proper exposure for them to shine,” he said in officiating at a Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s programme ‘Cetusan Inspirasi Pelajar Tahun Akhir 2023’ (Cipta 23) yesterday, staged on the ‘Experimental Theatre’ at the university’s Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts.

Adding on to the efforts meant to help those involved in arts, Abdullah also talked about providing special slots for them in state-run media such as TV Sarawak, as well as encouraging event organisers to give opportunities to university arts students to hold displays of their works.

Moreover, he said Sarawak had established many cultural and arts events, including huge festivals like the just-concluded Rainforest World Music Festival and Jazz Festival, which signified the state’s acknowledgement of and support for the arts.

“There are many events happening around the state that can become the platforms for these students. I believe their artworks are good enough (for public viewing). We will also have the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex in Petra Jaya to be converted into a performing arts centre, where the works should reach completion by 2026.

“I dare say that it would be better than the Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.