Bushfire ravages two acres of land in Bakam

MIRI (June 28): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire at Sungai Rait, Bakam yesterday.

According to the the Fire and Rescue Department Miri chief Ismaidi Ismail said a team of firefighters from the Miri Central fire station was despatched to the scene after receiving a call on the incident at around 4.15pm.

“Upon arrival, they team found that the bushfire involved about two acres of land at Sungai Rait, Bakam,” he said in a statement.

Ismaidi said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and the flames were fully extinguished around 40 minutes later.

He added that the firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished.