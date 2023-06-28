Contractor: Btg Rambungan bridge project expected to be completed by Aug 2024

KUCHING (June 28): The 560-metre long Batang Rambungan bridge project is expected to be completed by August 2024, said contractor Precious Credence JV Gezhouba Sdn Bhd.

Its original completion date was supposed to be by December this year but was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

The estimated contractual cost of the two-lane single carriageway cable-stayed bridge, which is part of the Rambungan-Lundu road project, is almost RM98.5 million, it added.

As of June 2023, the project is 56 per cent completed. The first phase of the works on the bridge began in the middle of December 2019.

However like most projects its work progress was also adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the contractor said when responding to several public queries.

“This delay is primarily due to the need to follow specific work sequencing and address various technical constraints. For instance, the testing and verification processes for the cable-stayed system, along with the subsequent approval of the mechanical and electrical components, require additional time.

“As a result, the project can only be projected to be completed by August 2024,” the contractor said.

The Covid-19 pandemic in particular caused shortage in materials, equipment and supplies and workers.

Furthermore, the project has encountered challenges related to narrow construction time frames due to tidal constraints, the contractor added.

In response to these difficulties, the contractor has been actively working to strengthen the construction organization and allocate additional resources such as funds, equipment, and personnel.

“Their primary objective is to expedite the project completion.”