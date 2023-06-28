Cops nab eight students over alleged bullying of male schoolmate in Sri Aman

KUCHING (June 28): Police in Sri Aman detained eight students in connection with a bullying case at a secondary school there involving their schoolmate.

Acting Sri Aman police chief DSP Zuriawati Zainal Abidin said they received a report on June 25 in regards to a video of the alleged incident.

“Following the report, a total of eight students were identified and taken to Sri Aman district police headquarters for further investigation.

“We have opened investigation papers under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” she said in a statement today, adding that conviction carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and whipping.

It is said that the investigation was classified under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 as the students had allegedly touched the male victim’s private part during the incident.

Zuriawati also advised the public not to speculate or spread false news on the incident.